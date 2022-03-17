Powerful Bats Boost Honkers Behind the Dish

ROCHESTER, MINN - The Rochester Honkers, five-time champions of the Northwoods League, are excited to announce catchers Michael Carico and Joe Longo will take their talents to Rochester this summer.

Carico, a sophomore at Davidson, is off to an insane start with the Wildcats this spring. Through 15 games the Kernersville, NC native is slashing .441/.577/.814/1.391 with four HR and 18 RBI. Yes, you read that correctly. Posting absurd offensive statistics is nothing new

for the newest Honker, at Glenn High School he won the team's batting title in 2018 and 2019 and hit for a 1.094 OPS in his prep career.

"Michael is going to be great for us behind the dish," said Honkers field manager Andrew Urbistondo. "He's had a great spring thus far and I look forward to him keeping that momentum going this summer. He has great control of the game and pitchers love to throw to him. He's going to play a big role for us."

Longo, who grew up about an hour away from Rochester in Apple Valley, Minn hasn't seen action for Michigan this spring. He was a prolific hitter at the Academy of Holy Angels where he was named the Class AAA Player of the Year in his senior season, hitting .471 with just four

strikeouts in 86 plate-appearances. He was ranked as the No. 2 catcher and No. 11 player in Minnesota by Perfect Game and Prep Baseball Report.

"I am very excited to have Joe join us," said Urbistondo. "He's a big bat and has a lot of talent. Even though he's young he brings grit and intensity to the park anytime he steps onto the field. He will be a dude for us and hopefully for summers to come."

The Rochester Honkers start their quest for a sixth Northwoods League title on May 30th when they host the Willmar Stingers at Mayo Field. Connect with the Honkers on social media by following them on Twitter (@RochHonkers), Instagram (@honkersbaseball) and like the Honkers on Facebook at Rochester Honkers Baseball Club. Also, subscribe to the Honkers on YouTube at 'Rochester Honkers' where episodes of Meet The Honkers premiere every Friday. Interact on social by using the hashtag #FunForTheWholeFlock!

