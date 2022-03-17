Miller Returns to the Rafters Full Time

March 17, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release







WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis - As the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters approach their 13th season, the team has named Tyler Miller the Inside Sales and Video Production Manager.

Miller was the Lead Video Production Intern for the 2021 season for the Rafters, and his video production team was awarded the best webcasting game coverage award at the end of the season by the Northwoods League. "It was great to feel a part of the Wisconsin Rapids community..." and looks forward to the exciting things happening this 2022 season. "Seeing fans enter the gates with smiles on their faces, ready for baseball." is what Miller says most excites him about returning to the Rafters as a front office staff member.

Miller is from Granger, Indiana and graduated from Ball State University in the winter of 2021 with a double major in Journalism and Telecommunications. He also minored in Foundations of Management.

Don't forget, the Rafters will have their 2022 home opener on Mon., May 30 at 6:35 p.m. against the Green Bay Rockers!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.