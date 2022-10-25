Steve Hanson Comes to Danbury

October 25, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release









Steve Carlson as Steve Hanson

(Danbury Hat Tricks) Steve Carlson as Steve Hanson(Danbury Hat Tricks)

Steve Carlson, known best as Steve Hanson of the Hanson Brothers in the iconic hockey film "Slap Shot," will be in Danbury as part of Moustache Classic IV and "Movember Night" at Danbury Arena on November 12, 2022.

"Movember Night" with the Hat Tricks is presented by the Al's Angels Foundation, one of Connecticut's most active charities, and Pro Grade Aluminum Systems, the industry leader in commercial aluminum manufacturing and supply.

Good seats are still available to meet Steve Carlson and Doug "The Thug" Smith on Saturday November 12 at Danbury Ice Arena when the Hat Tricks face the Elmira Mammoth. For tickets, tap the link below using the code "Moustache"

For Tickets: https://tixr.com/e/47700

use code "Moustache"

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2022

Steve Hanson Comes to Danbury - Danbury Hat Tricks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.