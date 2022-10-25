Steve Hanson Comes to Danbury
October 25, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
Steve Carlson, known best as Steve Hanson of the Hanson Brothers in the iconic hockey film "Slap Shot," will be in Danbury as part of Moustache Classic IV and "Movember Night" at Danbury Arena on November 12, 2022.
"Movember Night" with the Hat Tricks is presented by the Al's Angels Foundation, one of Connecticut's most active charities, and Pro Grade Aluminum Systems, the industry leader in commercial aluminum manufacturing and supply.
Good seats are still available to meet Steve Carlson and Doug "The Thug" Smith on Saturday November 12 at Danbury Ice Arena when the Hat Tricks face the Elmira Mammoth. For tickets, tap the link below using the code "Moustache"
For Tickets: https://tixr.com/e/47700
use code "Moustache"
