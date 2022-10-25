Sea Wolves Announce Inaugural Captains

October 25, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, MS - The Mississippi Sea Wolves and head coach Phil Esposito have announced their captains for the 2022-23 season. Justin Barr has been namedthe team captain and will be joined by alternate captains Joe Pace, Chris LeveilleandMatt Caranci.

Barr is entering his fifth season of professional hockey, previously competing in the Federal Prospects Hockey League with the Danville Dashers, Cape Cod Bluefins, Carolina Thunderbirds and Port Huron Prowlers. Justin's career has seen stops in the ECHL with the Elmira Jackals (2010-11 season) and Cincinnati Cyclones (2011-12 season).

Pace is a veteran player of 460 regular season games in the FPHL. The Chicago native comes to the Sea Wolves after spending the past seven seasons with the Port Huron Prowlers. Joe is a two-time Commissioner's Cup champion, claiming the title with the Dayton Demonz in 2014 and Port Huron in 2016.

Leveille, a native of Guelph, Ontario, has 14 seasons of experience at the pro level including appearances in the FPHL, SPHL, ECHL and AHL. He served as the team captain of the SPHL's Fayetteville FireAntz through the 2011-12 campaign. Chris was a teammate with Pace during Port Huron's championship season in 2016.

Caranci has come out of retirement after four years to join the Sea Wolves. Hespent time with the Danbury Whalers (2010-2015), Danbury Titans (2015-2016) and Watertown Wolves (2016-2018). Matt was an FPHL champion in 2013 with the Whalers and in 2018 under Watertown.

The Sea Wolves make their official return to Biloxi for their 2022 home opener this Friday, October 28 against the Columbus River Dragons. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.