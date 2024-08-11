Stephanie Talbot Wins Bronze Medal with Australian Opals at Olympic Games Paris 2024

August 11, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Sparks forward Stephanie Talbot earned a bronze medal at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, defeating Belgium 85-81. In the bronze medal game, Talbot totaled six points, seven rebounds, and a block on a 3-point attempt that would have tied the game, keeping the Opals in control with 24 seconds to go.

Congratulations to Stephanie Talbot and her Aussie teammates! Steph led valiantly in the Opals fight to secure the bronze medal, said Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley. Her impact, toughness, and experience that we have come to rely on were all on display in France.

The bronze is the Opals' third at the Olympics, to go with three silver medals, and comes after back-to-back quarter-final exits.

