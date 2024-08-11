Aces Golden with 67-66 USA Win over Host France

August 11, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

PARIS - In a game that went down to the wire, Aces helped key the USA's 67-66 gold medal victory over host France on Sunday afternoon. A'ja Wilson put up game highs of 21 points, 13 boards and 4 blocked shots, Kelsey Plum tallied 12 points, Chelsea Gray dished out 4 assists and Jackie Young had 2 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.

The game saw 6 lead changes and 11 knotted scores. The USA was up 15-9 after the opening quarter but France never capitulated and evened things up at halftime, 25-25. The Americans took a 2-point lead, 45-43, into the final stanza and a final shot by Gabby Williams hit its mark but was just inside the arc and the USA came away with the win.

The gold medal is the second for all 4 Aces as Gray and Wilson helped the USA claim gold in Tokyo in five-on-five hoops and Plum and Young were on the golden 3×3 USA team.

Wilson averaged a team-leading 18.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game, which ranked 3rd, 2nd and 1st among all competitors, respectively. Wilson also finished 3rd in the field for field goal percentage (.592)and 6th for 2-point percentage (.600). Gray's 5.2 assists per game led the USA and ranked 8th among the Olympic field.

