Steinfort Leads Revs to Second Consecutive Shutout Victory in Debut

August 22, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution





(York, Pa.): Rookie right-hander Austin Steinfort tossed six shutout innings in his Atlantic League debut as the York Revolution blanked the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs for the second consecutive night, 3-0 on Thursday evening at PeoplesBank Park. The Revs take three of four from Southern Maryland in the series, improving to 24-16 in the second half and increasing their first place lead to two full games in the Freedom Division. Steinfort, signed earlier in the day, took the mound for York in the series finale. The Rochester College product worked around a single, a walk, and a 52-minute rain delay to toss a scoreless first inning. Crabs starter Kyle Simon returned the favor with a scoreless first as well.

After both teams went down scoreless in the second inning, Steinfort twirled a scoreless third inning while picking up a pair of strike outs.

The Revs took the lead in the bottom of the third. Telvin Nash and Isaias Tejeda hit one-out singles to set the table. Carlos Franco singled to load the bases with one-out. Melky Mesa pushed Nash across home plate by grounding into an RBI fielder's choice to give York a 1-0 lead.

Steinfort continued to dominate as he threw perfect fourth and fifth innings.

York's offense cushioned the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Welington Dotel reached on an error to start the threat. Nash followed with a double to put runners on second and third with no outs. Dotel came into score from third on a Simon wild pitch to drive the lead to 2-0. Tejeda followed the Nash double with an RBI double to left to move the lead to 3-0.

Steinfort completed his day with a perfect sixth, making it 12 straight Crabs set down in order as he allowed just three singles, none after the second inning over his six spectacular innings.

Cesar Cabral was called upon to pitch the seventh inning and worked a 1-2-3 frame while picking up a strike out.

Josh Judy allowed just a single in the eighth inning en route to a scoreless frame adding a pair of strike outs.

Jameson McGrane worked around a leadoff single to preserve the shutout and record his 16th save of the season in as many opportunities to give the Revs the 3-1 series win.

Notes: The Revs improve to 11-2 on the season against Southern Maryland. The shutout win is the eighth of the year for the Revs who have tossed consecutive shutouts for the seventh time in franchise history and first time since last August. York's 16 consecutive scoreless innings as a team matches a season-best. Revs pitchers combined to retire 16 consecutive batters from the third into the eighth, also matching a season-best.More on Steinfort: At 6'9, the 24-year-old is tied for the tallest player in Revs history, joining fellow righty Andrew Carber who was part of the bullpen earlier this season and lefty Mark Hendrickson who pitched for the Revs in 2014. Steinfort began his pro career in the United Shore Professional Baseball League and the Empire League where he went 2-0 with a 2.93 ERA. The Revs placed RHP Dan Minor on the temporary inactive list earlier in the day to make room.

Up Next: Lefty Josh Smoker (0-0, 3.60) makes his first start for the Revs in the opening game of a three-game road series on Friday at High Point at 6:30 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and WOYK on YouTube beginning at 6:10 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

