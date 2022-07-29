Steelheads Named 2022 Boise's Best Local Sports Team

BOISE, Idaho - The Boise Weekly released their 2022 Best in Boise annual award winners and named the Idaho Steelheads as the "Best Local Sports Team" for 2022.

The Steelheads were voted as winners by the community over the Boise State Broncos Football Team, Boise State Athletics, the Boise Hawks, and the Idaho Horsemen as the city's premier sports entertainment.

The annual awards, consisting of over 25 categories, are voted on members of the Treasure Valley community to recognize the best the community has to offer as the "Official Community Choice Awards". Community members voted during a two-week span in May among the five finalists in each category.

The Steelheads returned to play in record form following an opt-out year due to the pandemic, kicking off the 2021-22 season with a sellout crowd on Oct. 22, 2021 and a 7-3 win. Over the season, the Steelheads sold out 26 of their 36 home games, including all Friday and Saturday night games as well as two Wednesday night contests. In addition, the Steelheads averaged 5,009 fans for the season, marking the first time in team history that the organization reached over a 100 percent capacity with a record 180,312 fans over the course of the year. The Steelheads finished in the top-eight across the ECHL for total attendance and had the most sellouts in the league while providing a unique entertainment experience for fans of all ages.

