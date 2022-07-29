Swamp Rabbits Re-Sign Anthony Beauchamp

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced today that the club has re-signed forward Anthony Beauchamp ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Beauchamp, 23, returns to the Swamp Rabbits after posting 13 points (7g, 6a) in 41 games during his rookie campaign. The Thurso, QC native joined the professional ranks on January 6, 2022 from the University of Toronto.

The 6'0", 203-pounder developed into a speedy two-way forward for the Greenville side and eventually earned himself appearances on the power-play unit, netting two tallies throughout the season.

Beauchamp saw scoring consistency during a mid-February spell in which he recored a goal in three straight games. He recorded his first professional multi-point performance o March 19, 2022 with a pair of assists in a 7-3 Swamp Rabbits victory over the Norfolk Admirals.

"Beauchamp is a great skating-forward who plays with an edge," said Swamp Rabbits Head Coach/General Manager Andrew Lord. "He is definitely a team-first player, and we are looking forward to seeing him back in Greenville. We believe he has a lot of potential, and his work ethic and attitude are a big piece to our team."

The Swamp Rabbits open the 2022-23 season, presented by Bon Secours, on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. as they take on the newest team in the ECHL, the Savannah Ghost Pirates, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

