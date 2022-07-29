Gabriel Chicoine Returns to Mariners

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners announced their second defenseman signing of 2021-22 on Friday, bringing back Gabriel Chicoine. The rookie blueliner joined the Mariners last March after finishing up his collegiate career at Bowling Green State University.

Chicoine made his professional debut with the Mariners on March 19th, 2022 against the South Carolina Stingrays. In his third game on April 1st against Adirondack, he scored his first pro goal. Chicoine played a total of 10 games for Maine, with one goal and one assist. He also appeared in Game 1 of the North Division Semifinals playoff series against Reading.

"I'm extremely excited to be back in Maine for next season," said Chicoine. "The fans, the organization, and my teammates were amazing in the time I was there last year and I can't wait to be back and try to win a championship!"

The 25-year-old defenseman is from St-Dominique, Quebec, but has played in the United States for the last four seasons. After a junior career in the Quebec Junior Hockey League, he joined the NCAA Division III program at Norwich University in Vermont. Chicoine enjoyed great success at Norwich, being named to the New England Hockey Conference All-Rookie and All-Tournament Teams as a freshman, and then becoming a First Team All-American in his sophomore year, when he averaged over a point per game and led the Cadets in scoring. His outstanding play earned him a spot in the Division I ranks for his senior season of 2021-22, where he appeared in 37 games for Bowling Green, putting up 19 points. (1 goal, 18 assists)

Chicoine joins captain Connor Doherty on defense for the 2022-23 roster, alongside forwards Cam Askew, Brendan Robbins, Nick Jermain, and Conner Bleackley.

