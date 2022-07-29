Oilers Re-Up Pommerville, Add Eric Dop

TULSA, Okla.- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Friday the signings of defenseman Alex Pommerville and goaltender Eric Dop.

Pommerville, 28, re-signs after logging eight assists in 36 regular season games with the Oilers. The 6'1, 190 lbs. defenseman appeared in five of Tulsa's seven postseason games last season, recording a goal, an assist and a plus-four rating.

Prior to joining the Oilers, Pommerville recorded 11 points (3G, 8A) in 37 SPHL games between Knoxville and Huntsville. The Macedon, NY native also has 72 FPHL games under his belt, recording 27 points (3G, 24A) and 94 PIM with Danville and Columbus.

"Alex came to us as a call-up at the same time we were looking to upgrade the back end," said head coach Rob Murray. "He provided a consistent game off the hop and improved leaps and bounds during his 36 regular season games. He became a solid rock on the back end at the end of the regular season and through the playoffs. Fighting his way up to this level says something about him, and he's a great person who is a joy to have around the locker room. I think he'll improve even more with the experience he gained at our level last season."

Before going pro, the defenseman played collegiately at Worcester State University, producing 25 points (8G, 17A) in 80 games.

Dop, 23, joins Tulsa after backstopping the prestigious Boston College Eagles in the 2021-22 season, appearing in 33 games with a 3.18 GAA, a .900 save percentage and a 12-15-5 record. Prior to playing at Boston College, Dop spent four seasons with Bowling Green State University, playing 80 games for the Falcons, posting a winning record in all four seasons.

"Eric was highly recruited by other teams in the league," said head coach Rob Murray of the rookie goaltender. "He had his pick of teams and chose to come here. We are very excited that he made that choice. He was essentially a five-year starter at two strong programs. He never dipped below .900, which shows consistency, and that's something coaches look at when recruiting goaltenders. BC had an uncharacteristic season when it came to wins and losses, but he still put up good numbers. With Mannella re-signing with San Diego and potentially returning here, Dop can help manage the workload we put on Danny. And if Eric plays well, he has an opportunity to earn the crease. From all that I've seen and been told, we are getting a good, young goaltender."

Prior to college, the Lewis Center, OH native played 30 games in the USHL with Tri-City during the 2016-17 season, posting an 8-15-5 record, a .906 save percentage and a 2.92 GAA.

With this announcement, the Oilers announced roster now includes Ethan Stewart, Jackson Leef, John Furgele, Eric Dop and Alex Pommerville.

