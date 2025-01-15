Steel Host Star Wars Night this Saturday

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - Following their third straight home win last weekend, the Steel will tap into their inner Jedi and use The Force as they host Star Wars Night on Saturday, January 18 at 6:05 pm CT when they battle Green Bay Gamblers.

Before the game, fans can arrive early and take photographs with Star Wars characters from the 501st Midwest Garrison in the main lobby. The annual Star Wars Night and photographs prior to the game have become a traditional fan-favorite event.

For a limited time, fans can purchase the Star Wars Ticket Pack, which includes two tickets to Star Wars Night on Saturday, Jan. 18 plus a Steel Light-Up Saber. The package costs just $40.

Prior to the home matchup, the Steel will take on the Madison Capitols on the road on Friday, January 17 at 7:05 pm CT.

The Steel (10-21-2-0, 22 pts.) split a pair of games against the Gamblers last weekend with a 5-3 loss on the road on Jan. 10, followed by a strong turnaround performance on home ice in a 6-2 win on Jan. 11. Friday's loss saw defenseman Callum Croskery pot his first USHL goal. The firsts continued when Adam Valentini recorded his first career hat trick in Saturday's win while also tallying an assist for a four-point outing. Ashton Schultz and Tobias Ohman each posted multipoint outings.

NHL Central Scouting released its 2024-2025 Mid-Term Rankings on Tuesday, and four Steel skaters were featured on the list. Forwards Ashton Schultz, Teddy Mutryn and Will Tomko all grace the list for North American Skaters, while goaltender Jack Parsons stands in as one of three USHL netminders on the North American Goaltenders list.

Schultz ranks second on the Steel in points with 22 and third in goals (10) and assists (12). Mutryn's 18 points are fifth on the Steel and his 11 goals are third, and Tomko has tallied 12 points on seven goals and five assists. Parsons ranks 13th among league netminders in save percentage at .898 and has made the third-most saves in the league with 597.

Valentini had the biggest outing of his rookie season with his four-point performance on Jan. 11 that saw him score on three of his four shots while posting a +4 rating with a power play goal. The Michigan commit has scored five goals and two assists for seven points in the last six games. He has 17 shots on goal and is a +5 in that span.

He has 18 points on the season, tied with Mutryn, which ranks tied for eighth in rookie scoring in the league. Valentini also ranks fifth among rookies in shots this season with 60.

Schultz registered a point in each game against Green Bay last weekend to move his point streak to three games. The North Dakota commit has tallied a point in 11 of the last 13 games and has posted an assist in five of his last seven outings.

Home ice has been a sanctuary for the Steel since the holidays, as the team has won three straight dating back to Dec. 27 and 28 when the team scored eight goals in consecutive games against the USA Hockey NTDP. During their three-game home winning streak, Chicago has scored 22 goals while limiting opponents to nine goals.

Games on the road haven't been the same story for the Steel. The team owns the league's longest active and season-long losing streak on the road at ten games that goes back to Nov. 8, 2024. They have been limited to three or fewer goals in eight consecutive road games.

The Madison Capitols (17-10-2-1, 37 pts.) played a pair of games in Sioux Falls against the Stampede last weekend and split the series with a 5-3 win on Jan. 10 before the Stampede scored a season-high ten goals in a dominating 10-2 win the following night. The Capitols allowed four goals in the first and third periods in the loss. Ian Scherzer scored twice in the team's win and goaltender Caleb Heil allowed just two goals on 35 shots in the win.

Forward Ryker Lee paces the Capitols in points with 31 and assists with 19, and he ranks second in goals with 12. His 31 points are tied for eighth in the USHL and are tied for the most among league rookies, while his numbers in goals and assists both rank second in rookie scoring.

The rookie forward has been a top performer on the power play this season. He leads rookies in power play goals (6), ranks second in power play points (13), and is tied for second in power play assists (7). He has registered 93 shots on goal, the second-most for rookies.

Defenseman Colton Jamieson ranks sixth among league defensemen with 18 points. His six goals are tied for third among blueliners and he has four power play goals which are the second-most for defensemen.

John Stout and Austin Moline rank first and second respectively in plus-minus for league defensemen, with Stout a +27 on the year and Moline a +24 rating.

The Steel are 46-17-4-0 all-time against Madison and 22-9-3-0 on the road. Friday is the sixth of eight matchups between the two this season. The Steel are 1-4-0-0 in head-to-head play with the Capitols this season. Madison came away with the win in the last matchup against the Steel, a 3-2 victory in Geneva on Dec. 7 during NHL 94 Night.

The Gamblers (17-16-1-0, 35 pts.) split their two games against the Steel last weekend and dropped a Sunday matchup against the USA Hockey NTDP with a 6-3 loss on Jan. 12. Will Zellers recorded a first period natural hat trick in the loss before the NTDP scored six unanswered goals.

Aidan Park tallied a point in each game last weekend and has been one of the strongest offensive players in the league this season. He leads the Gamblers in points (36) and is second in goals (17). His 36 points are fourth in the USHL and his 17 goals are third, just behind his teammate Will Zellers, who has 21 goals on the year.

Park has registered a point in seven consecutive games and has three goals and eight assists for 11 points in that span. He has been the top asset in special teams play for the Gamblers and in the league, as his 12 power play goals lead the USHL as do his 18 power play points.

Zellers' hat trick was his sixth multigoal performance of the season. He and Park have been a dynamic duo for the Gamblers this season, as he ranks second in the USHL in goals and has recorded the second-most shots in the league (111). In the last six games, Zellers has recorded six goals and five assists for 11 points and has 23 shots on goal in that span.

The Steel are 81-72-7-4 all-time against Green Bay and 45-34-2-3 at home. Saturday's game is the sixth of nine scheduled games between the two this season. The Steel are 2-2-1-0 in head-to-head play with the Gamblers this season.

All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, January 17 at Madison Capitols (7:05 pm CT)

Saturday, January 18 vs. Green Bay Gamblers (6:05 pm CT) | Star Wars Night

Friday, January 24 vs. Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (7:05 pm CT) | Country Night presented by Saddle Up at Q

