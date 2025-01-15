Second Seeds in Both Conferences Battle this Weekend

The teams with the second-best record in both conferences are set to face off this weekend as the Lincoln Stars host the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Friday and Saturday at the Ice Box.

The Stars are coming off a historic weekend sweep of the United States National Team Development Program U17's. Lincoln won, 8-2, last Friday before earning an 11-2 victory the next day. Last Saturday marked the ninth time in franchise history hitting double-digit goals and the first time since Feb. 5, 2005 with an 11-3 win vs. Sioux Falls. It was also the fourth different time that the Stars have recorded at least 11 goals in a game, their second-highest goal total in a single game in franchise history. Lincoln's single-game goal-scoring record came Oct. 27, 2000 with a 14-3 win vs. Cedar Rapids.

Last Friday and Saturday also were the 44th and 45th times in franchise history scoring at least eight goals in a regular-season game. The 19 goals scored were their second-most in a two-day span in team history behind scoring 20 goals Mar. 12-13, 1999. Lincoln's eight goals in the first period last Saturday matched the second period against Green Bay Feb. 21, 1997 for the franchise record.

Tanner Henricks earned the USHL's latest Defenseman of the Week honor for his efforts vs. the U17's. He recorded five points (1+4) and finished a team-best plus-6 over the two wins to become the third start to receive a USHL Player of the Week honor this season. Henricks was a fourth-round draft pick last spring and was a 2024 Chipotle All-American.

The Lumberjacks are second in the Eastern Conference and two points behind first-place Dubuque after going 1-1-0-1 last weekend vs. Youngstown. Muskegon is 20-8-2-4 but is also 4-3-0-3 since Dec. 11. David Deputy was just named USHL Forward of the Week for recording 8 points (4+4) over three games. Deputy was acquired from Omaha at the beginning of December and has 13 points (4+9) in as many games with Muskegon. Goaltender Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev leads the USHL with a 2.29 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.

Friday night is Hawaiian Night with opening faceoff at 7:05 p.m. Saturday is Hockey Fights Cancer Night as the Stars will wear specialty jerseys that fans can bid on after the game. Tickets for both games are available at lincolnstars.com

