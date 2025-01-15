Mikhail Yegorov Advances to Boston University

January 15, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA, NE - The Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League are pleased to announce goaltender Mikhail Yegorov's enrollment at Boston University effective immediately.

Yegorov is a 2024 NHL Draft Pick of the New Jersey Devils, selected in the 2nd round, 49th overall. The St. Petersburg native started in 62 games for Omaha from 2023-2025 with an 0.899 save percentage and 3.61 goals allowed average. He also holds the franchise single game saves record with 66 on Dec. 31, 2024

Goaltending & Assistant Coach Matt beck said of Yegorov in a statement; "It was an honor to help Mike grow on and off the ice this past year and half. He's incredibly dedicated to his craft and has an exceptional work ethic. I'm proud of how much he's improved and matured during his time in Omaha. We are all so excited and happy to watch Mike continue his journey to BU and to the NHL. "

Yegorov had this to say about his time in Omaha; "I want to thank all the fans, my teammates and my billet family for this amazing journey. It was unforgettable experience and Omaha will forever have special place in my heart. I wish the team and the organization all the best in the future. I love you, Omaha."

The Omaha Lancers wish Mikhail Yegorov the best of luck at Boston University and look forward to seeing him blossom at the professional level. You are a Lancer for life!

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.