Steel Drop Weekend Finale 6-3 to Gamblers

February 23, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, IL - The Green Bay Gamblers (24-21-1-1, 50 pts.) scored the last four goals of the game over the game's last 26 minutes to defeat the Chicago Steel (15-26-4-1, 35 pts.) 6-3 Sunday afternoon at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

Will Zellers scored twice for Green Bay as the Steel had their four-game home point streak snapped.

Alex Hage tallied his fourth goal of the season and Reid Conn notched his seventh score of the year. Kolin Sisson posted his team-leading 18th goal marking his third consecutive game with a goal. Goaltender Jack Parsons stopped 21 shots in the loss.

Less than four minutes into the first period, Green Bay's Nick Knutson got a breakaway down the left wing but Parsons slammed the five-hole shut.

The Steel echoed the great chance with one of their own as Cameron Briere bounded down the right wing and lasered a shot that was batted away with the blocker by Gamblers goaltender Roberto Henriquez.

Moments after Briere's opportunity, a bouncing rebound off a Conn shot found Ben Yurchuk at the left circle, but a rolling puck on the shot sent it tumbling wide.

The mounting pressure from the Steel created a goal after a point shot from Chris Reiniger was deflected in the high slot by Hage to give Chicago a 1-0 lead.

The lead lasted all of two minutes after Chicago failed to clear the zone after a Green Bay dump in. The Steel exit pass was intercepted which led to David Green finding Zellers who ripped a one-timer to tie the game.

Chicago nearly took its lead back later in the first when Owen Tylec found himself alone in the slot but his shot climbed over the crossbar.

Following Tylec's chance, the Gamblers quickly rushed the other way as Zach Wooten made a great play in the neutral zone to spring Elliot Gulley on a breakaway who beat Parsons to make it a 2-1 Green Bay lead.

Just over one minute later, a shot from the right point by Conn bounced off a pair of Gamblers and snuck past Henriquez to tie the game at two.

The Steel outshot Green Bay 13-8 in the opening frame and successfully killed the Gamblers' lone power play.

At 4:50 of the second, the Steel retook the lead after winning a board battle in the right corner. Gorski got the puck at the point and released a shot, and Sisson made a superb effort to stretch out his stick and deflect it past Henriquez to make it 3-2.

Chicago nearly made it a two-goal lead when Jackson Crowder had a chance alone in front but couldn't get a clean shot away. On the rebound, Crowder threw the puck in front from below the icing line where it sat in the crease momentarily before the Gamblers cleared the paint.

The Steel went to their first power play shortly after the chance and were again inches away from expanding their lead when Schultz fed a pass to the slot for Briere but the shot went wide.

Green Bay tightened up and saw one of its best chances of the second period when Zellers fired a shot from between the faceoff circles, but Parsons moved to the top of his crease to cut off the angle and make the stop.

The Gamblers tied the game once again when Wooten released a perfectly placed shot from the right circle that rattled off the crossbar and in, making it 3-3.

With its offense buzzing, Green Bay took a lead it wouldn't surrender just 1:37 later when Gulley found Geno Carcone below the faceoff dots to make it 4-3 Gamblers.

A Steel turnover early in the third gave Egor Shilov a chance with his first shot getting stopped but he fired the rebound home.

Later in the third, Teddy Mutryn went in on a mini breakaway and was stopped by Henriquez. The rebound laid available for Adam Valentini in the crease but the Gamblers cleared the puck before the Steel forward could get there.

Chicago emptied its net for an extra attacker with just under three minutes remaining but were held in control by the Gamblers, and Zellers scored on the empty net to cap off the 6-3 win.

