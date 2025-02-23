Saints Win Sixth-Consecutive Dupaco Cowbell Cup Crown

February 23, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

DUBUQUE, IA - With a Cedar Rapids loss on Saturday, the Dubuque Fighting Saints clinched their sixth-straight Cowbell Cup title to take the Eastern Iowa USHL crown once again.

In the 14th season of the Cowbell Cup, the win is Dubuque's ninth title in the competition. No other team boasts more than four wins as the Saints have won nearly 65% of the Cowbell Cup titles.

The Saints have four games remaining in their Cowbell Cup schedule this season and will retain the trophy for the sixth-straight season.

