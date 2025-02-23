Steel Back in Win Column with 5-2 Victory Over NTDP

GENEVA, IL - The Chicago Steel (15-25-4-1, 35 pts.) broke a 1-1 tie with three goals in the second period, including two from Adam Valentini, to defeat the USA Hockey NTDP U17 team (12-26-1-2, 27 pts.) 5-2 Saturday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

Valentini scored his 12th and 13th goals of the season for his fifth multi-point game of the year. Kolin Sisson tallied his team-leading 17th goal of the year. Jackson Crowder scored his seventh goal and Ashton Schultz posted his 12th. Goaltender Jack Parsons stopped 21 of 23 shots for his fifth win in six games.

The win marked the fourth consecutive home game in which the Steel recorded a standings point. They have secured at least a point in eight of their last nine games.

Chicago opened the contest with strong zone time that spanned almost two minutes but didn't get much rubber to the net.

The heavy Steel pressure was interrupted by a two-on-none chance for the NTDP that was disrupted by a great backcheck by Crowder who extended his stick to take away a backdoor option.

The NTDP was awarded the first power play of the game shortly after and was persistent in the offensive zone but couldn't get past Parsons who made one nifty glove save through traffic and another stop with his left pad on a backdoor one timer.

An odd-man rush for the NTDP opened the scoring at 12:26 as JP Hurlbert sent a stretch pass down ice to Jamie Glance who wired a snapshot from the right circle over the right shoulder of Parsons to make it a 1-0 game.

Chicago responded quickly on a great all-around effort in the offensive zone that started with Hudson Gorski holding the puck in at the blue line and sending a pass to Cameron Briere in the slot. The Steel forward then one-touched a pass to Sisson to his left who redirected a shot past NTDP goaltender Luke Carrithers to even the score at one.

After being outshot 8-3 at one point, Chicago evened the shot counter to end the first period at an eight-all deadlock.

Chicago took the late momentum from the first period and applied it in the second with a three-goal frame.

Just over one minute into the middle period, Schultz made an exceptional move in the left corner to evade an NTDP defense and maneuver to the crease before releasing a perfect shot that beat Carrithers low glove-side to give the Steel a 2-1 lead.

Later in the period, Crowder made it a two-score lead for the Steel after Chicago capitalized on an NTDP turnover just outside its blue line. Ben Yurchuk gained the zone and fired a pass into the slot for Crowder who wristed a shot past Carrithers, making it 3-1.

The Steel capped off the period three minutes later with a slick goal from Valentini, who collected a pass from Ohman just above the icing line, and in one swift move went forehand to backhand and roofed a shot under the crossbar.

Chicago was all over the NTDP in the middle frame, posting 15 shots on goal while allowing only six.

The NTDP got back within two early in the third period when Casey Mutryn, the younger brother of Steel forward Teddy Mutryn, scored his seventh goal of the year.

Less than five minutes later, Valentini added another goal to his stat sheet after Ohman fed him with a cross-ice pass to his wheelhouse for a one-timer goal that capped off the game's scoring.

In three games against the NTDP this season, the Steel have scored 21 total goals.

The Steel will close out the weekend on Sunday, February 23 at 3:05 pm against the Green Bay Gamblers for Part 1 of the team's Trading Card Set Giveaway presented by River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram. Fans can stay after the game to get their new cards signed during Full Team Post-Game Autographs.

February 23 is a Lou Malnati's Family Pack game, where fans can get four tickets, hot dogs, chips, sodas or waters, chuck-a-pucks, and two Lou Malnati's personal pizza coupons for just $60.

For a limited time, fans can purchase the Irish Night Special for Irish Night on Friday, March 14 at 7:05 pm. The bundle includes two tickets to the game plus two Chicago Steel Beer Steins for just $45.

All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Sunday, February 23 vs. Green Bay Gamblers | 3:05 pm CT | Trading Card Set Giveaway (Part 1) presented by River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram | Full Team Postgame Autographs | Lou Malnati's Family Pack Game Friday, February 28 vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints | 7:05 pm CT | Teddy Bear Toss presented by Geneva Family Dental Saturday, March 1 at Dubuque Fighting Saints | 7:05 pm CT

