Staten Island Yankees Billy Madison Back to School Night August 16

STATEN ISLAND - "I thought I was your snack pack." The Staten Island Yankees will be hosting a fun-filled field trip for fans visiting Richmond County Bank Ballpark with Billy Madison Back To School Night on Friday, August 16 at 7 p.m.

In what will be a night as cool as Miles Davis, The Staten Island Yankees will be offering two (2) special ticket packages with a never seen before Blue Duck bobblehead ahead of the game:

Elementary School Package - $35 (Only 200 Available)

Individual game ticket

Blue Duck bobblehead

High School Snack Pack Package - $50 (Only 50 Available)

Individual game ticket

Blue Duck bobblehead

"Back to School" orange aluminum Snack Pack lunchbox

Billy Madison Night Snack Pack t-shirt

Fans coming to the game will immediately feel like they are at school recess with special promotions:

Meet & Greet Autograph session with Billy Madison star, Josh Mostel

Billy Madison decathlon challenges throughout the game in which fans can win a Snack Pack Lunch Box Prize Pack

O'Doyle Rules Fan Cam

Random Penguin Appearances

Sasquatch serving bagged lunches

Snapchat & Instagram scavenger hunt prizes

Snack Pack® Pudding exit sampling

Gates will open at 6:00PM, with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 PM against the Lowell Spinners.

Following the game there will be launch-a-ball, a fireworks show and kids run the bases.

