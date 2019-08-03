Staten Island Yankees Billy Madison Back to School Night August 16
August 3, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Staten Island Yankees News Release
STATEN ISLAND - "I thought I was your snack pack." The Staten Island Yankees will be hosting a fun-filled field trip for fans visiting Richmond County Bank Ballpark with Billy Madison Back To School Night on Friday, August 16 at 7 p.m.
In what will be a night as cool as Miles Davis, The Staten Island Yankees will be offering two (2) special ticket packages with a never seen before Blue Duck bobblehead ahead of the game:
Elementary School Package - $35 (Only 200 Available)
Individual game ticket
Blue Duck bobblehead
High School Snack Pack Package - $50 (Only 50 Available)
Individual game ticket
Blue Duck bobblehead
"Back to School" orange aluminum Snack Pack lunchbox
Billy Madison Night Snack Pack t-shirt
Fans coming to the game will immediately feel like they are at school recess with special promotions:
Meet & Greet Autograph session with Billy Madison star, Josh Mostel
Billy Madison decathlon challenges throughout the game in which fans can win a Snack Pack Lunch Box Prize Pack
O'Doyle Rules Fan Cam
Random Penguin Appearances
Sasquatch serving bagged lunches
Snapchat & Instagram scavenger hunt prizes
Snack Pack® Pudding exit sampling
Gates will open at 6:00PM, with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 PM against the Lowell Spinners.
Following the game there will be launch-a-ball, a fireworks show and kids run the bases.
