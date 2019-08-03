Staten Island Wins Hard Fought Affair against Mahoning Valley

August 3, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Staten Island Yankees News Release





STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The Staten Island Yankees defeated the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 3-2 at Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George on Friday night.

It was a grinder of a game from the start as both teams scratched across runs in the first inning. Mahoning Valley started it off with an RBI double from Yainer Diaz, but the Yankees responded with a rally and a pass ball that allowed Josh Smith to score in the bottom of the first to tie the game.

The Yankees would add another to take the lead in the third inning on an RBI based loaded walk to Pat DeMarco. Mahoning Valley would tie it in the sixth, but the Yankees had an answer as DeMarco's sacrifice fly RBI to drive in Smith in the eighth inning proved to be the difference.

Staten Island got great pitching from Nelvin Correa who threw five strong innings in his Yankee debut and got supported by Derek Craft and Daniel Ramos. The latter of which picked up the save, his fourth of the season in as many tries.

The Yankees and Scrappers return to Richmond County Bank Ballpark tomorrow night for the second game of this three game set. First pitch is scheduled for 7p.m.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from August 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.