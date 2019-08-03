Tigers Add Yaya Chentouf to 2019 Roster

Norwich, CT - The Detroit Tigers have Yaya Chentouf to the roster of the Short Season Class-A affiliate, Connecticut Tigers. With the move, the Tigers have released Bairon De La Rosa.

The Connecticut Tigers play tonight in Batavia against the Muckdogs. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

