Late Runs Power Victory for CT at Batavia

August 3, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Connecticut Tigers News Release





Batavia, NY - Eliezer Alfonzo had his first three-hit game of the season, and the Connecticut Tigers (21-26) defeated the Batavia Muckdogs (29-19) by a final score of 5-3. Alfonzo finished the night 3-for-5 with two runs scored.

Batavia got on the board first in the fourth on a wild pitch by the Tigers to make it 1-0. Jack O'Loughlin got the start for Connecticut tonight.

O'Loughlin went five innings allowing one run on two hits with two walks and three strikeouts. In his last two starts, he has thrown 11 innings with one and two hits allowed.

Kory Behenna (Win, 3-1) pitched a scoreless sixth inning for Connecticut with two strikeouts. In the following half inning, the Tigers got their first runs of the contest.

After Jake Holton moved from first to third on a throwing error by the Muckdogs, Jose King delivered an RBI double to tie the game at 1-1.

King moved to third on an infield single by Alfonzo, and Kona Quiggle drove King in with an RBI sacrifice fly.

Hector Martinez followed with an RBI double to left field to score Alfonzo and make it 3-1. Martinez now leads the

Tigers with 17 RBIs this season.

Corey Joyce added to the lead in the top of the eighth with a sacrifice fly to make it 4-1. In the bottom half of the inning, Batavia loaded the bases against Bryce Tassin.

Yaya Chentouf (Save, 1) came in relief in the inning, and Gunner Schubert delivered two-RBI single to cut the lead to 4-3. Chentouf retired Andrew Turner on a strikeout looking to end the inning.

Quiggle added an insurance-run in the ninth on an RBI single to make it 5-3. Chentouf set down the Muckdogs in order to win the contests for the Tigers. Chentouf pitched 1.1 innings with one hit and two strikeouts.

The Connecticut Tigers will be back in action tomorrow night when they take on Batavia in the final game of the series You can catch all the action on the Norwich Courtyard by Marriott Connecticut Tigers Radio Network on 1310 WICH. Elijah Gonzalez will have the call. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

The Connecticut Tigers are the New York-Penn League affiliate of the Detroit Tigers at Dodd Stadium in Norwich, Connecticut. 2019 individual game tickets, season memberships for "The Club", mini plans, and team merchandise are on sale now! The front office and box office are open daily from 9 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday and can be accessed in person, online at www.cttigers.com, or by calling (860) 887-7962.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from August 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.