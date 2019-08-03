Costly Errors Bite Spinners in 9-4 Loss to Spikes

August 3, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Lowell Spinners News Release





LOWELL, MA - After cruising to an 11-2 victory in the first game of the series, the Lowell Spinners, proud affiliate of the 2018 World Champion Boston Red Sox, looked to keep their winning ways going in the second of three against the State Collge Spikes, affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Spinners (30-17), however, were unable to do so - falling to the Spikes (24-24) by a final of 9-4 on Saturday night, despite collecting seven hits in the effort.

Much like the first game, Lowell got on the board first - this time in the bottom of the second inning. It all got started with three straight doubles by Joe Davis, Wil Dalton and Nick Decker. Davis's double did not lead to anything, while Dalton and Decker's each led to a run scoring to give the Spinners a quick 2-0 lead.

After the Spikes got three back in the top of the fourth, the Spinners took the lead right back in the bottom of the fifth inning when Gilberto Jimenez extended his hitting streak to 12 consecutive games with a long two-run home run - his second of the season - giving Lowell a 4-3 lead.

After the sixth inning went scoreless, the Spinners lost the lead after two costly errors by Decker and Dalton led to three runs - two coming off a home run by Martin Figueroa.

Lowell and State College battle it out on Sunday afternoon in the rubber match of this short three-game set, first pitch is at 5:05 p.m.

