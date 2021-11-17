Staten Island New Professional Baseball Team to Announce Team Name

November 17, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Staten Island News Release







Staten Island - Staten Island Entertainment will reveal the name of the new Atlantic League baseball team that will begin playing at the Ballpark by the Ferry in April, 2022. Fans have submitted suggestions and their votes and name will be revealed at a live event with fans.

Who: Staten Island Entertainment President Eric Shuffler and General Manager Gary Perone

Where: The Kettle Black Sports Bar/Grill 415 Forest Avenue, Staten Island, NY

When: 11/17/21 Event begins at 5:30 pm with name announcement expected between 5:45 pm and 6 pm.

Open Press and event livestreamed via facebook/sinyentertainment and Instagram @statenislandentertainment

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from November 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.