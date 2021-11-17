Gastonia Honey Hunters Announces 2022 Season Schedule

Gastonia, NC - The Gastonia Honey Hunters Baseball released their full schedule for the 2022 season, which includes 132 games beginning Thursday, April 21, 2022. For the full schedule visit https://gohoneyhunters.com/schedule/.

The Honey Hunters will open the 2022 season with a season-opening four-game series against the Lancaster Barnstormers. The regular season, including the Honey Hunters 66 home games, runs through September 18, 2022 with the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) playoffs commencing the following day.

Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the box office at 704-874-1810 ext. 107 or contacting info@gohoneyhunters.com.

"We are extremely excited to release our 2022 schedule," said David Martin, COO, Gastonia Honey Hunters. "We look forward to welcoming our fans back to CaroMont Health Park on April 21 to kick-off our second season. We encourage fans to mark their calendars now for family-friendly entertainment and first-rate baseball."

The full promotional schedule, along with the on-sale date for individual game tickets, will be released at a later date. For more information, or to shop Honey Hunters team store, visit www.gohoneyhunters.com.

