Staten Island Breaks through against Rockers

May 30, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The Staten Island FerryHawks scored their first-ever win over the High Point Rockers on Monday, posting a 7-3 win at SIUH Community Park, and ending the Rockers' franchise-record 10-game winning streak.

The Rockers are now 25-9 on the year and Gastonia (24-10), with a 6-2 win at Long Island on Monday, closed High Point's lead in the South Division of the Atlantic League to one game.

Staten Island took a 1-0 lead in the third off Rockers starter Austin Glorius (2-2) when John Nester singled and would come around to score on a sac fly by Joseph Monge. The Rockers tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth when Quincy Latimore doubled and moved to third on a passed ball. Johnny Field's ground ball to third was thrown away at first allowing Latimore to score.

The FerryHawks regained the lead at 5-2 with a three-run fifth inning, highlighted by a two-run single by Angel Aguilar.

Logan Morrison's solo homer in the sixth, his fourth of the year, drew the Rockers to within 5-3. Staten Island added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth off reliever Bryce Hensley. Mariel Bautista walked and Ricardo Cespedes doubled before John Nester's single to left plated both runners.

Glorius took the loss, allowing five runs in five innings. Staten Island starter Anthony Rodriguez (1-1) struck out five in his five innings of work while allowing four hits and two runs to earn his first win of the year.

Giovanny Alfonzo led the Rockers with two hits on the day.

High Point will return home and start a six-game homestand on Tuesday against the Charleston Dirty Birds. Game time is set for 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.