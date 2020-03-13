Statement from the Springfield Cardinals on the 2020 Season

March 13, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- In light of yesterday's news, the Springfield Cardinals want to share and make sure all of our fans are aware of Minor League Baseball's decision to delay the start of the 2020 Championship Season in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus. As of now, the information in the release below from Minor League Baseball headquarters is all we know pertaining to the start of the 2020 season, and we will continue following the guidance of Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball as this situation develops.

We recognize that everyone will have questions as we go. As we learn more, we will use our e-blasts, social media platforms and SpringfieldCardinals.com to communicate updates with our fans as they become available. We thank you for your patience and wish everybody the best of health moving forward.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL STATEMENT

St. Petersburg, FL, March 12, 2020 -- Minor League Baseball (MiLB) issued the following statement today [Thursday]:

"In light of the current coronavirus outbreak, and after consultation with medical professionals and our partners at Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball will delay the start of the 2020 Championship Season. We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date. We will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so. The health and safety of Minor League Baseball fans, players and executives is our top priority, and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak."

