Tulsa Drillers Club Statement on COVID-19

March 13, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release





It has been an extraordinary time for our country in the past two days. Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by illness.

Yesterday, Minor League Baseball, in conjunction with its partner Major League Baseball, announced the decision to delay the opening of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season, including the Tulsa Drillers opening game, due to the coronavirus. At this time, we do not know the length of this delay. The Drillers organization will continue to be in contact with the Texas League and Minor League Baseball in monitoring the situation. As things develop and more information is gathered, we will provide more details as they pertain to our schedule and our ticket policies for impacted games.

We thank everyone for their understanding during these unprecedented times as we work towards a resolution that provides for the safety of our fans, players and employees.

We look forward to seeing you all very soon at ONEOK Field for the eventual 2020 Opening Day.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from March 13, 2020

Tulsa Drillers Club Statement on COVID-19 - Tulsa Drillers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.