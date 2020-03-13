A Letter from Hooks General Manager Wes Weigle







Hooks Fans,

Minor League Baseball, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, has postponed the start of the 2020 season in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, the City of Corpus Christi has temporarily closed Whataburger Field. These measures align with our top priority: to protect the health and safety of our community. While it is our hope to play a full schedule of games, our focus continues to be the well-being of our fans, the citizens of Corpus Christi, the Coastal Bend and our Hooks employees.

Over the next several weeks, our customer service representatives will reach out to all fans who have purchased 2020 tickets to enable exchanges impacted by any schedule changes that occur. Due to the high volume of ticket holders, we appreciate your patience as we work through this process.

We will continue to work with MiLB and MLB, as well as local and national health authorities, to meet the needs of the Coastal Bend. Please stayed tuned to cchooks.com and our social media channels as we update our plan of action.

The CDC is the authority on information regarding the coronavirus. They have compiled a helpful fact sheet available via the this link.

Sincerely,

Wes Weigle

General Manager

Corpus Christi Hooks

