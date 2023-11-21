Statement from Team President Craig Unger on Behalf of the Memphis Redbirds

We are aware of the news that the City has come to a resolution on the stadium funding projects and are extremely disappointed that AutoZone Park, which was only seeking a small fraction of the state funding, has been left out.

Since this process started more than 18 months ago, we have actively collaborated with the City on ways to achieve full funding for all projects, which is why it is so unfortunate that the critical needs of AutoZone Park have been overlooked.

Once the jewel of downtown and the gold standard for minor league baseball stadiums, AutoZone Park is simply no longer considered a top facility in professional baseball. It is in desperate need of standard updates to basic infrastructure, relies on the building next door for critical systems, and is in danger of not meeting Major League Baseball's compliance standards.

In order to make the building suitable for public events, AutoZone Park needs the following:

Bathroom renovations, concession stand and main concourse improvements

Upgraded seats, as the existing seats are original to the facility and many are cracked or broken

Concrete work/ repairs throughout the facility

Repairs to the roof, expansion joints replaced and the buildings' structural steel painted

Updated lighting

Locker room improvements

Upgrade to a modern HVAC control system to manage energy efficiency and costs; it is currently powered by a computer and software system from 1999

Finally, AutoZone Park needs to function as a standalone facility and not rely on the building next door for heating, air conditioning, and critical systems

These are critical needs to meet minimum standards and continue to serve the Memphis community.

For 25 years AutoZone Park has been a summertime staple for baseball fans, families and millions of people. It is a wonderful source of family-friendly, affordable entertainment. AutoZone Park rivals the annual attendance of similar projects as, in addition to baseball, it hosts the recently announced Deck the Diamond holiday event, 901 FC matches, U of M marquee baseball games, St. Jude Memphis Marathon, AutoZone National Sales Meeting, and dozens of other public and private events every year.

With the challenges that downtown has faced this past year, now is the time to reinvest in downtown assets. Downtown is more than just national and international tourism. It requires locals to believe in and support downtown as a safe and viable place for locals to live, work and play.

The Memphis Redbirds, with support from our owner, Diamond Baseball Holdings, have already invested millions in initial improvements to safeguard the future of the club and are steadfast in our commitment to the positive growth of downtown Memphis.

We look forward to continuing our partnership with the City to find a solution that prioritizes the needs of AutoZone Park and preserves the tradition of minor league baseball in Memphis for years to come.

