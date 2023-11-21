Bisons Launch Annual FUNdraising Program for 2024 Season: Over $100,000 Raised in 2023

The Buffalo Bisons have launched their FUNdraising Program for the 2024 season, giving local charities, causes and youth sports teams the ability to raise vital funds for their current or upcoming initiatives.

During the 2023 season, the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation raised over $100,000 combined for local charities and youth groups, including donations to the Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation, the Imagine for Youth Foundation, Compass House and the Beyond Support Network as part of the Mark Aichinger Bobblehead and T-Shirt Sale.

FUNdraising is available for any local charities or causes (you do not have to be a recognized 501c3) or youth groups or teams looking to raise much-needed funding to support their 2024 programs. By partnering with the Bisons, local groups can sell game tickets with nearly half the ticket price going back to the organization. There are also opportunities to partner with many of the Bisons popular theme night promotions, have educational messages displayed in-game on the scoreboard and have a group perform their special skills on the field prior to the game.

FUNdraising is also easy, with the Bisons handling all aspects of ticket distribution digitally, so groups do not need to collect money, fill out order forms or distribute tickets themselves.

For more information on how groups can FUNdraise for their organizations, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com or call THE-HERD at (716) 843-4373.

