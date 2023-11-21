Holiday Season to Feature Black Friday, Cyber Monday Deals, Holiday Packs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roll out their annual Holiday Packs, for the first time ever, the club is also unveiling special Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to help provide the unforgettable gifts and memories for the holiday season.

On Black Friday, Jumbo Shrimp dugout reserved flex plan 10-packs will be buy-one, get-one-free

when purchasing via this link. These undated, prepaid ticket vouchers can be redeemed for any 2024 regular season home game at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Cyber Monday includes a 27 percent discount on the exclusive Bold City Balcony private group area. This unique lounge area with cozy furniture, ceiling fans, an HD TV features an all-inclusive food & beverage experience with unlimited domestic beer and house wine. Normally priced at $1,840 per game, on Cyber Monday, the Bold City Balcony can be purchased for just $1,350 via this link.

Both the Jumbo Shrimp Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials run through Monday at midnight.

Additionally, the Jumbo Shrimp have revealed their annual holiday packs that feature undated ticket vouchers for the 2024 season, an adjustable Jumbo Shrimp cap and $25 e-gift card to the Jumbo Shrimp VyStar Credit Union Souvenir Store.

Holiday Packs can be purchased via this link.

The club's Holiday Packs begin at $100 and packages include:

SANTA PACKAGE ($220 for a dugout reserved 10-pack; $415 for a dugout reserved 20-pack)

Undated dugout reserved (Sections 102-113) ticket vouchers

$25 e-gift card to the Jumbo Shrimp Team Store

Free Jumbo Shrimp hat

RUDOLPH PACKAGE ($180 for a field reserved flex 10-pack; $335 for a field reserved flex 20-pack)

Undated field reserved (Section 101, 114-117) ticket vouchers

$25 e-gift card to the Jumbo Shrimp Team Store

Free Jumbo Shrimp hat

ELF PACKAGE ($100)

Four undated field reserved (Section 101, 114-117) ticket vouchers

$40 in loaded value that can be redeemed throughout 121 Financial Ballpark's concession stands and VyStar Credit Union Souvenir Store

Mystery item

Season tickets, mini-plans and group outings for the 2024 season are on sale now on www.jaxshrimp.com or by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.

