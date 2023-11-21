Gwinnett Stripers "Hook, 9 & Sinker" Returns for 2024
November 21, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Just in time for the holidays, the Gwinnett Stripers have launched their popular Hook, 9 & Sinker packs for the 2024 season. Packs will be available for purchase at GoStripers.com/hook9sinker beginning on Thursday, November 23.
The perfect gift for sports fans of all ages, each Hook, 9 & Sinker Pack includes a great seat for nine of the Stripers' most popular games - including four Fireworks Fridays, three guaranteed giveaways, and one special appearance - plus a Home Run Porch seat for the Atlanta Braves' April 28 game vs. Cleveland at Truist Park. All purchasers are guaranteed a Ronald Acuña Jr. Bobblehead.
For just $170 per pack (a value of $270), you will receive:
One (1) Infield Box ticket to nine of the Stripers' most popular games:
Tuesday, April 2 - Opening Night
Saturday, May 4 - Star Wars Night
Friday, May 24 - Fireworks
Saturday, June 15
Friday, June 28 - Fireworks
Saturday, July 20
Saturday, August 17
Friday, August 30 - Fireworks
Friday, September 13 - Fan Appreciation Night with Fireworks
One (1) Home Run Porch ticket to the Atlanta Braves' April 28 game vs. Cleveland at Truist Park
The first 100 purchasers will receive a Stripers "Just Keep Swimming" t-shirt (pictured below), which can be picked up at the Coolray Field ticket office during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) beginning Monday, November 27.
Fans with questions about the Hook, 9, & Sinker pack can email tickets@gostripers.com or call 678-277-0340.
Gwinnett Stripers' Opening Night at Coolray Field is set for Tuesday, April 2 vs. Louisville. Memberships for 2024 are on sale now by calling the Coolray Field Ticket Office at 678-277-0340. For more information, visit GoStripers.com/memberships.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from November 21, 2023
- Holiday Season to Feature Black Friday, Cyber Monday Deals, Holiday Packs - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Gwinnett Stripers "Hook, 9 & Sinker" Returns for 2024 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bisons Launch Annual 'FUN'draising Program for the 2024 Season - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.