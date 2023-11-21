Gwinnett Stripers "Hook, 9 & Sinker" Returns for 2024

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Just in time for the holidays, the Gwinnett Stripers have launched their popular Hook, 9 & Sinker packs for the 2024 season. Packs will be available for purchase at GoStripers.com/hook9sinker beginning on Thursday, November 23.

The perfect gift for sports fans of all ages, each Hook, 9 & Sinker Pack includes a great seat for nine of the Stripers' most popular games - including four Fireworks Fridays, three guaranteed giveaways, and one special appearance - plus a Home Run Porch seat for the Atlanta Braves' April 28 game vs. Cleveland at Truist Park. All purchasers are guaranteed a Ronald Acuña Jr. Bobblehead.

For just $170 per pack (a value of $270), you will receive:

One (1) Infield Box ticket to nine of the Stripers' most popular games:

Tuesday, April 2 - Opening Night

Saturday, May 4 - Star Wars Night

Friday, May 24 - Fireworks

Saturday, June 15

Friday, June 28 - Fireworks

Saturday, July 20

Saturday, August 17

Friday, August 30 - Fireworks

Friday, September 13 - Fan Appreciation Night with Fireworks

One (1) Home Run Porch ticket to the Atlanta Braves' April 28 game vs. Cleveland at Truist Park

The first 100 purchasers will receive a Stripers "Just Keep Swimming" t-shirt (pictured below), which can be picked up at the Coolray Field ticket office during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) beginning Monday, November 27.

Fans with questions about the Hook, 9, & Sinker pack can email tickets@gostripers.com or call 678-277-0340.

Gwinnett Stripers' Opening Night at Coolray Field is set for Tuesday, April 2 vs. Louisville. Memberships for 2024 are on sale now by calling the Coolray Field Ticket Office at 678-277-0340. For more information, visit GoStripers.com/memberships.

