State Liners Walk-Off Doughboys 12-11 in Extras

Cort Maynard hit a two-RBI double into right field for Bristol in the bottom of the tenth inning to hand Johnson City a 12-11 walk-off loss on Friday night.

The result cemented a sweep for the Bristol State Liners and dealt the Doughboys their fifth loss in six games. The State Liners (7-5) won despite committing six errors to the Doughboys' zero.

The game was the first extra-innings contest in which Johnson City (5-8) participated this summer. As part of the rule changes to the Appalachian League, the tenth inning starts with runners on first and second base with nobody out.

After getting a scoreless ninth inning on the mound from LHP Gianluca Shinn, the Doughboys entered the tenth tied 10-10. Ashton King drove in Stephen Ondina with a base hit to give Johnson City an 11-10 advantage, but Maynard's walk-off hit gave Bristol the win.

Earlier, Johnson City got a big three-RBI triple from Cherokee Nichols in the seventh that put the Doughboys ahead 10-8 before the State Liners scratched across two more in the bottom of the seventh to tie it 10-10.

Steven Ondina finished 2-for-4 with three runs scored, and King finished 2-for-6 with three RBIs.

Johnson City will try to rebound on Saturday night when they travel to Kingsport to continue their road trip. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

