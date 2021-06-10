State College Spikes Add Infielder

INF Lukas Cook added to roster

Cook, a product of Walters State Community College in Tennessee, is coming off playing in the JUCO World Series in Grand Juncton, Colo. Cook hit .250 with a .368 on-base percentage, seven homers and 34 runs batted in over 60 games for Walters State this past college season.

PBR Scouting Report: "A former South Carolina commit, Cook is a plus athlete with tools on both sides of the ball, including arm strength that could make him an impact pitcher should he ever make the transition. He was up to 91 mph from shortstop at Walters St. Scout Day (Oct. 2020), then got on the mound and sat 91-93 mph with ease, spinning his fastball up to 2433 rpm. A starter at shortstop as a freshman on a deep Walters St. roster, Cook is a solid defender up the middle, possessing the speed (6.88 60), hands and arm needed to profile there long term. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound right-handed hitter recorded a max exit velocity of 95 mph at Scout Day, flashing some impact potential at the plate to go along with his strong defensive skills."

