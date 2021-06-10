Late Rally Falls Short Despite Paige's Homer in Spikes' 7-5 Loss to Crosscutters

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Marques Paige's two-run dinger in the ninth drew the State College Spikes close, but a big top of the ninth for the Williamsport Crosscutters enabled them to take a 7-5 decision on Thursday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Paige now leads the Major League Baseball Draft League with three homers, and his third of the year traveled 391 feet over the right-center field wall off Crosscutters (9-6) reliever Owen Holt to cut a 7-3 deficit in half. The Las Vegas native has collected all three long balls in a four-game span.

Zion Pettigrew also shined on offense for the Spikes (6-8) with three hits, the last setting up Paige's homer. Myles Austin contributed a pair of doubles and stole a base to help State College's effort as well.

The Spikes took the opening lead in the first inning after Austin scored on a wild pitch, but fell behind 3-1 in the third after Trey Steffler's two-run double and Noah Hemphill's RBI single. Austin then generated another run in the third for State College by walking, advancing to second on an errant pickoff throw, stealing third and scoring on Hylan Hall's groundout.

In the eighth, Sean Ross added a run for Williamsport with a sacrifice fly, but Curtis Washington Jr. came home on two errors in the bottom half of the frame to even up the score.

The Crosscutters broke the game open in the ninth on Michael Turconi's two run double and another RBI single for Hemphill before the Spikes' rally in the last at-bat.

Spikes hurler Griffin Miller (0-2) took the loss in his first start at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park this season. Miller allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five batters during the evening.

Williamsport starter Chase Costello (2-1), rated before the game as the second-best pitcher in the MLB Draft League behind State College's Andrew Moore by Prep Baseball Report, picked up the win. Costello gave up two runs, one of them earned, on five hits, a walks and a hit batsman. The right-hander also recorded three strikeouts.

Friday, the Spikes start the second half of a six-game homestand with the opener of a three-game series against the West Virginia Black Bears at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The 6:35 p.m. matchup will feature right-hander Joe Miceli (0-1) on the mound for State College to face an as yet unannounced starter for West Virginia.

Time of Game - 3:12

Attendance - 2,039

