Starting Pitching Dominates, Shuckers Drop Doubleheader to M-Braves

May 15, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Bradley Blalock on the mound

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Joshua Sumrall)

PEARL, MS - On a day where pitching dominated, the Biloxi Shuckers (16-19) were swept in a doubleheader by the Mississippi Braves (14-21) at Trustmark Park on Wednesday night. The Shuckers fell, 2-1, in eight innings in game one and were shutout in a 1-0 loss in game two. Despite the losses, Shuckers' game one starter Bradley Blalock tied his career-high with six innings, struck out five and allowed a run. In game two, Shuckers' starter Nate Peterson allowed one run on three hits over five innings with five strikeouts.

In game one, Biloxi struck first with an RBI single from Ethan Murray in the second, scoring Carlos Rodriguez. Rodriguez, in his first game back from being reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List, collected three hits including a double in the second. The M-Braves tied the game in the fourth with a solo home run to right from Drake Baldwin.

After the home run, Blalock worked around two hits over the next two innings to finish six innings for the third time this season and the fifth time in his career. In two starts against Mississippi, Blalock has allowed one run in 12 innings, a 0.75 ERA. For the M-Braves, starter Hurston Waldrep held Biloxi at bay, setting a career-high with eight innings and eight strikeouts. In the extra frame, he stranded the placed runner at second with two lineouts and a groundout.

In the bottom of the eighth, a wild pitch advanced placed runner Justin Dean to third and a sacrifice fly from Tyler Tolve gave the M-Braves a 2-1, walk-off win. Waldrep (2-3) earned the complete game victory while Sam Gardner (0-2) took the loss for Biloxi.

In game two, the only run of the game was scored in the second on an RBI single from Yolbert Sanchez that scored Cody Milligan from second. With a 1-0 lead, M-Braves starter Spencer Schwellenbach, making his Double-A debut, set a career-high with nine strikeouts over six shutout innings. It marked his fifth career start with six innings.

For Biloxi, Nate Peterson stranded six baserunners over five innings, working through five innings for the second straight start. Through 9.2 innings against the M-Braves in 2024, Peterson has allowed one run off five hits. Schwellenbach (1-0) earned the win in game two for Mississippi while Peterson (1-2) took the loss for Biloxi. Parker Dunshee earned his first save of the season with a perfect seventh inning.

Over the two games, the Shuckers' pitching staff allowed two earned runs over 13.1 innings, a 1.35 ERA. Over eight games against the M-Braves this year, all at Trustmark Park, the Shuckers have allowed 14 runs, an average of 1.8 runs per game.

Brett Wichrowski (1-0, 5.63) is set to make his third Double-A start of the season on Thursday for the Shuckers against JJ Niekro (1-4, 3.98) for the M-Braves. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Trustmark Park. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

