Six-Run Inning Sinks Wahoos in Loss to Montgomery

May 15, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery, Ala. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell into a tie for first place with a 9-1 loss to the Montgomery Biscuits on Wednesday night.

The Biscuits exploded for a seven-hit, six-run third against Luis Palacios (L, 2-3) to equal Pensacola's win total and clinch a potential head-to-head tiebreaker by taking the season series.

The six-run frame featured run-scoring singles from Carson Williams and Dominic Keegan, followed by a pair of RBI doubles from Heriberto Hernandez and Tanner Murray. It marked the first time since April 17 a Blue Wahoos starting pitcher allowed more than four runs in a game.

The Blue Wahoos had ample opportunity against Biscuits starter Ben Peoples (W, 2-1) but managed only one run on a Zach Zubia RBI single in the fifth inning. The Montgomery righty gave way to the bullpen after 5.0 strong innings, and the Pensacola offense failed to reach base against a trio of Sean Hunley, Jeff Belge and Haden Erbe in the final four frames.

Angel Macuare allowed two runs in a pair of relief innings for the Blue Wahoos, and Austin Roberts allowed a solo homer to Carson Williams in the ninth to cap the scoring. Pensascola's pitching bright spot was Zach McCambley, who fanned three over a pair of perfect innings to move into fifth place all-time in strikeouts for the Blue Wahoos franchise.

The Blue Wahoos look to reclaim first place in Montgomery on Thursday night. First pitch from Riverwalk Stadium is scheduled for 6:35, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:30 on BlueWahoos.com/radio and the MiLB app. Montgomery's video broadcast is also available on Bally Live or with a subscription to MLB At Bat.

