Shuckers OF Carlos Rodriguez Reinstated from 7-Day Injured List
May 15, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that OF Carlos Rodriguez has been reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List prior to the Shuckers' doubleheader today against the Mississippi Braves. The active roster stands at 27 players.
Rodriguez was previously placed on the 7-Day Injured List on May 7, 2024. He enters today fourth in the Southern League in average (.315) and eighth in on-base percentage (.385).
Rodriguez was named the Southern League Player of the Week on May 6 after going 12-for-19 (.632) with a double and triple in the Shuckers' series at the Tennessee Smokies. Rodriguez collected three multi-hit performances and tied the franchise record with five hits in a 5-for-5 night on Wednesday, May 1.
