Stars' Upset Bid Comes up Short in Milwaukee

May 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars' Nick Caamano and Mavrik Bourque battle Milwaukee Admirals' Kevin Gravel

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, saw their season come to an end Sunday in a 5-3 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals in a decisive Game Five of the Central Division Semifinals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Following wins in the first two games of the best-of-five series at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, the Stars suffered losses in the final three games of the series on the road against the top-seed Admirals.

Milwaukee jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first 58 seconds of the game, thanks to two goals from Zach L'Heureux, who opened the scoring on the rush from the left circle with a shot that glanced off the shoulder of Ben Kraws and into the net 43 seconds in. 15 seconds later, L'Heureux redirected a point shot to put his team ahead by two quickly.

A power play strike from Matej Blumel brought the Stars back to within one at 5:37 of the first period, but the Admirals answered on their first power play when Cal O'Reilly snapped a puck through traffic. Leading 3-1 after one, Milwaukee outshot Texas 9-7 in the frame.

The Stars brought in Remi Poirier to start the second period in net and he finished the game with 14 saves on 15 shots. Texas pushed back with 10 shots in the second period, but weren't able to beat Troy Grosenick.

Oskar Back brought Texas back to within one early in the third period on one-timer from the slot during a power play opportunity, but Milwaukee made it 4-2 when Fedor Svechkov snuck a shot past Poirier from the left circle. An empty-net goal made it 5-2 for the Admirals, before the Stars finished the scoring with just over two minutes remaining on a net-mouth scramble, last touched by Fredrik Karlstrom.

The 5-3 loss ended the Stars' season, while the Admirals advanced to face the Grand Rapids Griffins in the best-of-five Central Division Finals.

