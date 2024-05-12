Division Final Schedules Announced for 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has released the following schedules for the four Division Final series of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The best-of-five series are played in either a 2-2-1 or a 2-3 format, unless building availability requires otherwise. In the 2-3 format, the higher seed has the option of playing either the first two games or the last three games at home.

Atlantic Division Finals (best-of-5)

A1-Hershey Bears vs. A5-Hartford Wolf Pack

Game 1 - Thu., May 16 - Hartford at Hershey, 7:00

Game 2 - Sat., May 18 - Hartford at Hershey, 7:00

Game 3 - Wed., May 22 - Hershey at Hartford, 7:00

*Game 4 - Fri., May 24 - Hershey at Hartford, 7:00

*Game 5 - Sun., May 26 - Hartford at Hershey, 5:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

North Division Finals (best-of-5)

N1-Cleveland Monsters vs. N3-Syracuse Crunch

Game 1 - Thu., May 16 - Syracuse at Cleveland, 7:00

Game 2 - Sat., May 18 - Syracuse at Cleveland, 1:00

Game 3 - Wed., May 22 - Cleveland at Syracuse, 7:00

*Game 4 - Fri., May 24 - Cleveland at Syracuse, 7:00

*Game 5 - Sun., May 26 - Syracuse at Cleveland, 3:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Central Division Finals (best-of-5)

C1-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C2-Grand Rapids Griffins

Game 1 - Wed., May 15 - Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8:00

Game 2 - Mon., May 20 - Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8:00

Game 3 - Wed., May 22 - Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7:00

*Game 4 - Fri., May 24 - Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7:00

*Game 5 - Sun., May 26 - Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 6:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Pacific Division Finals (best-of-5)

P1-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. P3-Ontario Reign

Game 1 - Wed., May 15 - Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10:00

Game 2 - Fri., May 17 - Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10:00

Game 3 - Sun., May 19 - Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10:00

*Game 4 - Fri., May 24 - Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10:00

*Game 5 - Sun., May 26 - Ontario at Coachella Valley, 6:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

