Admirals to Face Grand Rapids in Division Finals

May 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - After advancing past Texas in round one, the Milwaukee Admirals will now face the Grand Rapids Griffins in the best-of-five Central Division Finals beginning with game one this Wednesday, May 15th at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

Game two will be on Monday, May 20th, also at Panther Arena, before the series shifts to Grand Rapids for games three and four on May 22nd and 24th, respectively. A decisive game five would be back in Milwaukee on Sunday, May 26th at 5 pm.

Central Division Finals (best-of-5)

C1-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C2-Grand Rapids Griffins

Game 1 - Wed., May 15 - Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7:00

Game 2 - Mon., May 20 - Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7:00

Game 3 - Wed., May 22 - Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 6:00

*Game 4 - Fri., May 24 - Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 6:00

*Game 5 - Sun., May 26 - Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 5:00

*if necessary, all times Central

The Admirals finished the regular season as the Central Division Champions, accumulating a 47-22-2-1 record and 97 points, and then won the final three games of the division semifinals against Texas to advance in the playoffs. It was the first time in team history that the Ads had dug themselves out of a 0-2 deficit to win a playoff series.

Grand Rapids finished second in the Central during the regular season, courtesy of 86 points and a 37-23-8-4 record. They ousted Rockford in four games in the division semifinals.

Milwaukee had a 4-3-1 mark against the Griffins during the regular season with a 3-1 mark on home ice and a 1-2-1 record at Van Andel Arena. Joakim Kemell led the Admirals in scoring against Grand Rapids this season with five points (3g-2a) in eight games including the OT winner on March 30th.

This will be the fourth time that the two franchises have met in the post-season and each of the previous three have been a sweep. The Ads took down the Griffins in four games in the 2006 Western Conference Finals, while Grand Rapids beat Milwaukee in the first round in back-to-back seasons (2016 and 2017).

Tickets for games for all home games in the series are on sale now at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com, in person at the Admirals office 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, or over the phone at 414-227-0550.

