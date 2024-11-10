Stars Shift Momentum, Defeat Force

November 10, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dashel Oliver scored twice and the Lincoln Stars defeated the Fargo Force, 4-2, on Saturday night at the Ice Box.

The Stars trailed 2-1 early in the second period when Lincoln's Nik Young and Fargo's Ty Mason dropped the gloves immediately after a media timeout at the 5:43 mark in a scrap that turned the tide in favor of the Stars. Lincoln (11-5-0-0) outscored

Fargo (9-5-0-1) opened up the frame strong, scoring on two of its first three shots 2:31 into the period. Sam Laurila tied the game up 27 seconds into the second stanza before Jordan Ronn's third goal in the last two days.

The Stars scored the next two goals though to retake the lead. Daniel Shlaine evened the game back up at the 12:03 mark of the second with his sixth goal of the season. His first attempt from the doorstep of the far post was turned aside, but he scooped up the rebound, settled himself and banked the puck off the left pad of a sprawled-out goaltender Damian Slavik laying on his chest in the crease into the net.

Tanner Henricks gave the Stars their second lead of the night on a shot from the slot at 18:01 mark of the second off a feed from Layne Loomer in the far corner. That goal came 25 seconds into a four-on-four sequence and was Henricks' second tally of the season.

Oliver got the scoring started by receiving a breakout pass off the far wall from Griffin Brown and dancing behind the defense at the 9:42 mark of the first for his fifth goal of the season.

The Stars improved to 8-0 when scoring first and took a one-goal lead into the locker room thanks to killing off two penalties and six saves from William Prowse. The Stars netminder finished with 14 saves to improve to 5-1.

Oliver added an empty-net goal in the third period for his second career multi-goal game.

The Stars will play their next four games away from the Capital City with road trips to Chicago and Waterloo the next two weekends. The next watch party at Buffalo Wild Wings is Friday, Nov. 15 for the 7:05 p.m. game against the Steel. Join other Stars fans for the game at 1328 P Street.

