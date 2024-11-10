Pierson Strikes Twice, Jacks Sweep Lancers with 5-3 Win

MUSKEGON, MI - Looking for their second straight weekend sweep, and their fifth straight win the Muskegon Lumberjacks (9-3-2-1, 21 pts.) took to the ice at Trinity Health Arena on Saturday night. Cooper Pierson (Zionsville, IN) found the back of the net twice helping the Jacks to a 5-3 win over the Omaha Lancers (5-9-2-0, 12 pts.).

Friday night's game featured only two penalties by the Lancers for a game total of 4 penalty minutes. It took just :19 seconds for the teams to start the parade to the penalty box on Saturday leading to a handful of power play goals including the games first at the 8:02 of the first period. A hooking penalty to Noah Jones of the Lancers sent the Jacks to the power play looking to take the game's first lead. Xavier Veilleux (L'Ancienne-Lorrette, QC, CAN) held the puck in the top of the offensive zone and moved it down to Davis Borozinskis (Liepaja, LAT). Thinking about shooting as he turned to face the net Borozinskis instead slid the puck from the side of the goal to the top of the crease for Jack Galanek (Hopkinton, MA). It didn't take much for Galanek to beat the netminder. A tap redirected the puck between the netminders leg's and across the goal line to make it 1-0 Muskegon.

About halfway through the second period the Jacks scored a trio of goals in quick succession. The first came at the 10:19 mark and again Galanek was involved. Pierson carried the puck out of the Jacks zone and slid it to the nearside boards for Galanek to carry it over the blue line. Galanek drew a defenseman towards him and returned the pass to Pierson who was now at the top of the crease. Another tap in goal for the Jacks gave them a 2-0 lead.

:49 seconds later the Jacks doubled up thanks to a redirection in front. Jake Toll (Rosemount, MN) held the puck on the nearside of the blue line and centered it for Matthew Van Blaricom (Southey, SK, CAN) in the middle of the slot. Van Blaricom fired a shot towards the net that was redirected past the netminder by David Klee (Castle Rock, CO). The goal comes for Klee after dropping the gloves and fighting in the first period standing up for a teammate that took a dirty hit to the head.

Only :11 seconds later the Jacks scored again, and again it was Pierson. This time Chase Stefanek (Yorba Linda, CA) slid a pass to the top of the crease from the near side of the zone for Pierson to tap to the back of the net. His second goal of the game also stands as his third of the season, and the game winning goal.

Omaha scored a pair of goals to bring the score back to within a pair at 4-2. Zach Wooten scored both goals. The first came at 15:23 when Wooten led a 2-on-1 rush and ripped a shot to the back of the net. The second was just over two minutes later while on a power play. Wooten redirected a shot from Jayden Veney to the back of the net.

Before the end of the frame the Jacks found themselves on another power play with a chance to regain their three-goal lead. Drew Stewart (Minnetonka, MN) sent the puck to the middle of the blue line for Xavier Veilleux who fired a shot on net. The original chance was shut down but produced a rebound on the far side of the slot for Vaclav Nestrasil (Praha, CZE). With the whole net to shoot at Nestrasil tapped the puck to the back of the net.

In the end the Jacks finished 2/5 (40%) on the power play. The Lancers meanwhile went 1/3 (33.3%) on the advantage.

Hunter Ramos scored his third goal of the weekend in the early stages of the third period to kick start an Omaha comeback effort, but it was to little to late as the Jacks clamped down in the defensive zone en route to the 5-3 win.

Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev (Makhachkala, RUS) (4-2-1-0) earned the win with 28 saves on 31 shots sent his way. Mikhail Yegorov (2-4-0-0) started the game and earned the loss on his record with 3 goals against on 21 shots. Kam Hendrickson entered in relief 31 minutes in and finished the game with 17 saves on 18 shots.

Next up for the Jacks is a trip to western Iowa and a two-game series against the Sioux City Musketeers next Friday and Saturday. Game times and broadcast information can be found by visiting muskegonlumberjacks.com.

