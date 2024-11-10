Resendes' Overtime Winner Completes Weekend Sweep

November 10, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - Landan Resendes' goal with 18.6 seconds left in overtime lifted the Youngstown Phantoms (7-7-0-0, 14pts) to a 5-4 victory over the Chicago Steel Saturday night at the Covelli Centre, completing the weekend sweep for Youngstown.

"(Mikey Burchill) made a great little drop pass," said Resendes. "I tried to get it around the body (of the Chicago goalie). I was fortunate enough that the rebound popped out. Empty net. Just happy that it went in." Burchill's assist on the play was good for his 98th point in the USHL.

"Landan had a ton of juice," said Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward. "He's going to be a huge piece for us."

Youngstown led by as many as three during the contest, and in fact scored the opening three goals of the game. For the second night in a row, Adam Benák opened the scoring with a power play goal. The tally was Benák's fourth of the season, third on the power play, and came at 2:48, just three seconds before the early power play ended for Youngstown. The Phantoms doubled their lead at 11:16 when Michael Munroe snapped a wrister from the right circle just inside the left post and behind Jack Parsons (26 saves). Carter Murphy stretched the Youngstown lead to 3-0 1:44 into the second period when his low shot from the left point found its way through traffic and behind Parsons.

Chicago scored the next three goals, tying the game early in the third period. Tobias Ohman fired home a one-timer from the right circle one second after a power play ended at 14:44 to get the Steel on the board. Ohman earned the next marker as well, running a power play give-and-go with Ashton Schultz at 3:13 of the third. Just 1:01 later, Chicago scored on the rush again, with Kolin Sisson beating Owen Lepak (17 saves) upstairs, tying the game at 3. Murphy broke the Chicago scoring run, slapping a one-timer through Parsons' six hole at 11:18, putting Youngstown back in front. The Steel answered right back, however, when William Tomko redirected a puck past Lepak at 12:50, tying the game at 4 and forcing overtime. Chicago scored on all three shots they were credited with in the third period, but could not earn the win thanks to Resendes' heroics.

"I liked our start," said Ward. "Obviously things got a little squirrely in the third, but I think it's important for our team to go through experiences like that. We have a young group, so being able to go through the highs and lows and understand that you just have to stick with it, no matter how long it takes. Pleased with the effort, it was a good bounce back weekend. Excited that we're here (in Youngstown) as well next week."

Youngstown will wrap up their five-game homestand with a pair of games against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders next Friday and Saturday before hosting Team USA (U18) on Sunday.

By The Numbers

Shots - 31

Saves - 17

Power Play - 1/2

Penalty Kill - 3/4

Goals - Benák, Munroe, Murphy (2), Resendes

Assists - Burchill, Heš, Hextall, Kerr, Mesic, Osburn, Resendes

