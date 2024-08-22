Stars Host Annual Local Player Tryouts on October 5

August 22, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, will host their annual open tryout for prospective players on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Salt Lake Community College's Lifetime Activities Center.

The open tryout, which is presented by University of Utah Health, offers prospective players an opportunity to showcase their talents in front of Stars and Utah Jazz basketball executives while competing to earn an invitation to the NBA G League team's training camp in October. Participants must meet NBA G League eligibility requirements, including the minimum age of 18 years old, and should be prepared for team drills, individual skill work and scrimmages.

To secure a spot, participating players are asked to complete an eligibility form and submit a $250 non-refundable application fee. Registration instructions and documents can be found here. Tryout spots are limited - open to the first 150 people who complete registration and payment prior to Monday, Sept. 30. Registration opens today and will be accepted online only (no walk-ups day of).

Following tryouts, NBA G League teams can designate up to five players as "Local Tryout Players" for their team training camp.

WHAT: 2024 Salt Lake City Stars Tryouts presented by University of Utah Health

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 5

10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Doors open at 9 a.m. for player check-in

WHERE: Lifetime Activities Center

Salt Lake Community College

4600 South Redwood Rd.

Taylorsville, UT 84119

DETAILS: The 2024 Salt Lake City Stars Tryouts presented by University of Utah Health will be held at the Lifetime Activities Center on the Salt Lake Community College's Taylorsville campus on Saturday, Oct. 5.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.