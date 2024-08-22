Skyforce to Host Local Player Tryouts in Miami

August 22, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced that the team will host local player tryouts in Miami, FL on Sunday, September 29th.

Open tryouts offer prospective players an opportunity to showcase their talents in front of Skyforce coaches and Miami HEAT personnel while they compete to earn an invitation to the NBA G League team's training camp ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Additional information regarding the tryout is listed below:

Sunday, September 29 from 9:00am-4:00pm EST (9:00am check-in)

$200 pre-registration fee - Registration deadline: Saturday, September 28

Kaseya Center - 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami FL, 33132

Applicants for this year's local tryout must be eligible to play in the NBA G League and are required to pre-register by submitting the registration, release, and health information authorization forms along with a $200 nonrefundable fee.

Registration can be completed online at https://sfskyforce.com/3yI5Ctc. Please contact a Skyforce representative by email at tryout@skyforceonline.com with any questions on completing the registration process.

