Stars Face Pair of Iowa Opponents this Weekend

The Lincoln Stars have won at least four of their first five games of the season for a eighth time in franchise history and host two different opponents this weekend at the Ice Box. The Des Moines Buccaneers visit first for a 7:05 p.m. game on Friday before the Waterloo Black Hawks wrap up the weekend with a 6:05 game Saturday night.

The Stars are 4-1 for the second time in the last three seasons and lead the USHL in goals (23) and power-play percentage (35.3-percent). Forward Daniel Shlaine leads the league with five goals and eight points while he and Dashel Oliver are tied for the league-lead with a +7 plus-minus.

Lincoln defeated Sioux Falls last Saturday on the road by scoring twice 2:15 into the second period to overcome a one-goal deficit and earn a 3-2 win. It was the Stars' second consecutive one-goal victory and fourth consecutive game scoring a power-play goal.

Des Moines (1-3-0-0) comes into Friday night looking to snap a three-game losing streak. Ben Kevan is off to a strong start in his second season with the Buccaneers after being named to the USHL All-Rookie Team last season. He has two goals and two assists in his first three games after recording 57 points (24+33) in 59 games last season. The Buccaneers and the Stars split four games head-to-head last season, will meet four times again this season and won't face each other again after Friday until Jan. 4.

Waterloo (3-1-1-0) enters the weekend a point back of Lincoln and Sioux City for a tie of first place in the Western Conference. The Black Hawks host Muskegon Friday night before traveling to Lincoln Saturday and then Tri-City on Sunday. Brendan McMorrow has announced himself early in his Black Hawks tenure by scoring four goals and adding an assist in his first five games for Waterloo. He was selected eighth overall in the 2024 USHL Phase II Draft after playing for the United States National Team Development Program the previous two seasons. The Stars dropped three-of-four regular-season meetings to the Black Hawks last season before sweeping them in two games in the first round of the Clark Cup Playoffs.

Tickets for both games this weekend and all regular-season games are available at ?lincolnstars.com?. Stick around after both games for postgame autographs with select Stars players. Fans who cannot attend the game can watch with an active ?FloHockey? subscription or for free on ?Mixlr?.

