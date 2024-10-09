Two-Game Set in Nebraska on Deck for Chicago

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - Feeling good after an overtime win on home ice last Saturday and having won four of the season's first six games, the Chicago Steel will travel to Nebraska to take on the Omaha Lancers for a pair of interconference matchups on Saturday, October 12 at 6:05 pm and Sunday, October 13 at 4:05 pm.

Saturday is the first road matchup for the Steel (4-2-0-0, 8 pts.) against the Lancers (0-4-0-0, 0 pts.) since February of the 2022-2023 season when the Steel came out with a 3-2 win. The Lancers, who finished last season at the bottom of the league standings with a 16-43-3-0 record (35 pts.), enter the weekend having yet to record a point in the 2024-2025 campaign.

Chicago suffered a 5-2 loss against the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Oct. 4, a game that Dubuque controlled from the get-go despite the Steel scoring first. Kolin Sisson opened the scoring for the Steel, but the Fighting Saints tallied 23 shots on goal in the first 20 minutes and scored four consecutive goals over the next two periods.

The Steel returned to friendly soil and played a much stronger game against Muskegon on Oct. 5. For the second time in three home games, including a Sept. 27 contest between the two teams, Saturday's game went to overtime and this one ended with a Hudson Gorski winner to lift the Steel to a 2-1 win. Goaltender Louka Cloutier was superb in the win, stopping 28 of 29 shots to record his second consecutive victory.

Despite the five-goal allowance on Oct. 4, the strongest asset for Chicago has been its goaltending tandem of Jack Parsons and Louka Cloutier. In the loss to Dubuque, Parsons made 42 saves, giving the Steel a fighting chance to claw back for the duration of the game.

Parsons has made at least 40 saves in each of his three starts this year and has allowed just eight goals in that span, a goals against average of 2.59 which ranks inside the league's top 20. Parsons' .940 save percentage ranks tied for fourth in the league and he has allowed just two goals in two of his three starts, both of which were wins.

Cloutier has matched Parsons' output this season, earning wins in two of his three starts while allowing two goals or fewer in each win. The second-year goaltender has a 2.29 goals against average through three games, ranking 12th among league goaltenders and a .923 save percentage, ninth in the league.

Chicago has won three of its last four games and has limited its opponent to two goals or less in each win, all of them coming on home ice.

A storyline to continue monitoring is the special teams play of the Steel. Chicago has not allowed a power play goal since the season opener at the USHL Fall Classic on Sept. 20 and is a perfect 15-for-15 on the penalty kill since then. It has allowed just one power play goal on 18 chances and ranks third in the league standings in rankings currently heavy with Eastern Conference teams at the top, with Dubuque first and Muskegon just behind.

Conversely, the power play for the Steel has struggled to find its footing in the early going. The unit took a step forward from Friday to Saturday in terms of looks but has scored just twice (2-for-25) on the man advantage this season. The Steel are one for their last 21 with an extra man and rank second-last in the league for power play percentage (8.0%).

The Omaha Lancers have had struggles of their own through their first four games of the season. Lennie Childs enters his first year as Head Coach after serving as an Assistant Coach at Union College for two seasons.

In four games played, the Lancers have scored just five goals and have been shut out twice. They've allowed 18 goals in that same span, an average of 4.50 per game, also at the bottom of the league rankings. They are the third-most penalized team with 67 penalty minutes.

Despite the early frustrations, the Lancers have the most experienced set of players in the league with over 1,000 games collectively played on the team roster and have a lot of season left. They stand in the middle of the pack when it comes to allowing shots at an average of 27.25 per game, ranked ninth in the league.

One experienced forward is returner Jamison Sluys, who led the Lancers last season in points (41) and assists with 27, nine more than the next highest scorer in that category. Sluys also led the team in power play points (11) and assists (7) and will look to again lead the offensive charge in his third season with Omaha.

Another leading returner is David Deputy, who was the third-highest scorer for Omaha in his rookie year last season with 35 points. A center, Deputy ranked second on the team in goals with 18 last year and posted 100 shots on goal. He has recorded one goal this year with 18 shots and is one of nine players in the league to record a shorthanded goal this season.

Omaha has used its two netminders through the first four games, an even split between Mikhail Yegorov and Kambryn Hendrickson, who started with the Steel last season. The New Jersey Devils selected Yegorov with the 49th overall pick in the Second Round of the 2024 NHL Draft after a commendable rookie season with Omaha last year.

Despite an 8-25-3-0 record, Yegorov posted solid numbers, a 3.86 goals against average, and a .892 save percentage while facing an average of almost 30 shots per game last season and playing 2,117 minutes, the sixth-most among goaltenders. Through his first two games this year, Yegorov has allowed six goals on 39 shots.

Hendrickson joined Omaha late last season and had an impressive showing in the limited opportunities he received. The UConn commit appeared in seven games and posted a 2.92 goals against average, a .924 save percentage, and recorded one shutout. The start of year two for Hendrickson has been bumpy, with nine goals allowed on 54 shots, a goals against average of 5.05 and an .833 save percentage.

The Steel are 17-26-3-2 all-time against Omaha and 7-14-2-0 on the road. The two matchups are the only games between the two teams this season. Chicago split the season series against Omaha last year with a 6-2 loss on March 2 and a 6-1 win on March 3. Omaha returners Nicholas Sykora and David Deputy scored in their team's win while Chris Reiniger had a goal for the Steel. Tobias Ohman tallied a goal in Chicago's victory, along with an assist from Ben Yurchuk.

Following this weekend, Chicago will head to Madison for the first time this season and take on the Capitols on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7:05 pm before returning home for a pair of games.

Saturday, Oct. 19 features the slowest two minutes in sports with Turtle Races in partnership with Hickory Knolls Discovery Center at 6:05 pm against Madison. Sunday, Oct. 20, features a celebration of Women in Sports with a special appearance from Olympic gold medalist and WHL champion Kendall Coyne Schofield at 4:05 pm against the Des Moines Buccaneers.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Saturday, October 12 at Omaha Lancers (6:05 pm CT)

Sunday, October 13 at Omaha Lancers (4:05 pm CT)

Friday, October 18 at Madison Capitols (7:05 pm CT)

