Capitols Acquire Barabanov in Trade with Sioux Falls

October 9, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







The Madison Capitols announced today the team has acquired forward Egor Barabanov from the Sioux Falls Stampede in exchange for Madison's 2025 Phase II 2nd Round selection and future considerations.

Barabanov, 18, is a native of St. Petersburg, Russia, but has played stateside for several years. He has played in 71 USHL games dating back to playing ten games as an affiliated player during the 2022-23 season.

Last season, the forward registered 17 points in 60 games played during the regular season including four goals. In three games this season, Barabanov has scored one goal and had a +1 plus-minus rating.

The newest Capitols forward is committed to play collegiate hockey at Penn State University. He is the second player on the Capitols roster to be committed to Penn State, Jet Kwajah.

Barabanov will wear number 14 with Madison and is expected to make his Capitols debut this weekend.

In a corresponding move, the Capitols have released forward Aron Jessli.

