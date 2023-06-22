Stars Extend ECHL Affiliation with Idaho Steelheads

FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Stars announced today that the club will renew its affiliation with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads through the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

The Steelheads have served as Dallas' ECHL affiliate since the 2005-06 season, and prior to that, during the 2003-04 campaign. Idaho has reached the Kelly Cup Finals four times as an affiliate of the Dallas Stars and has won the Kelly Cup twice (2004 and 2007). In the 2022-23 season, the Steelheads set new ECHL records with 58 wins and 119 points, winning the Brabham Cup for the second time in team history as the club with the most points in the regular season. Following their historic regular season, the Steelheads advanced to the Kelly Cup Finals where they fell to the Florida Everblades in a best-of-seven series.

"The Steelheads' commitment to the development of their players is reflected in their exceptional performance on the ice," said Dallas Stars Assistant General Manager and Texas Stars General Manager Scott White. "We are very pleased to extend our partnership with them for the next two seasons."

The Texas Stars will continue to operate as Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League.

